Rishabh Pant shifted out of Dehradun for ligament tear treatment in Mumbai

Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala: BCCI official
Indian men's cricket team wicket-keeper and batter Rishabh Pant has been discharged from the Dehradun hospital and is being shifted to Mumbai for further treatment of his ligament injury. Pant who was in an accident on 30 December on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, was discharged from the private hospital in Dehradun on Wednesday.
The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) official informed that the cricketer will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears.
A plastic surgery had been done here on his forehead for the cuts he suffered in the accident. There was pain in his right leg due to a ligament injury suffered in the accident, news agency PTI reported.
"Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the UK or USA," News agency PTI quoted a senior BCCI official.
Rishabh Pant will undergo extensive treatment for his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle. Further treatment of the Indian Men's National Cricket Team's cricketer will be taken care of by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and board secretary Jay Shah himself will keep a close eye on it, a Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official on Wednesday.
"Pant's further treatment will be taken care by BCCI now. Jay Shah himself will keep a close eye on his treatment. If needed, the board will send him to the United Kingdom," the DDCA official told news agency ANI.
Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider.
Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, a severely-bruised back along with injuries in his knee and ankle.
While most injuries are superficial, the worrying factor will be the ankle and knee as he got treated at Max, Dehradun.
However, being a centrally-contracted BCCI cricketer, his injury treatment was the board's prerogative.
The MRIs of his injured knee and ankle couldn't be performed as there was extensive swelling and hence the degree of tear is yet to be ascertained.
However, it is understood that any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketer will be done by BCCI's list of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA led by Dr Nitin Patel.
