Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment: DDCA

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be shifted to Mumbai today i.e. on 4 January for further treatment, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has director Shyam Sundar has said.
Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider. Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, a severely-bruised back along with injuries in his knee and ankle. He is currently undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun following
On his shifting Pant to Mumbai, Sources in the BCCI has told news agency PTI that he will undergo extensive treatment for his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle.
A senior BCCI source on conditions of anonymity told PTI, "Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the UK or USA."
Earlier, while speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said, “He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)." He also flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of Pant, who is under treatment.
The Uttarakhand police too has made a big statement on the accident. As reported by Hindustan Times, the police said that the wicketkeeper was wasn’t speeding and was also not under the any influence.
Haridwar senior superintendent of police, Ajai Singh said that eight to ten speed cameras from the UP border to the accident spot in Narsan were monitored and it was found that the cricketer did not cross the speed limit, as per HT report.
The CCTV footage of the accident which was surfacing online showed that car driven by the cricketer was seemingly at high speed. On this, Singh said that the car appeared to be at a high speed because it was tossed in the air after hitting the divider. He also added that the technical team inspected the accident site but nothing suggested that there was overspeeding.
Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said police are noting details of all the passersby who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant during the accident, including Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet Nain, in order to honour them.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that his government will on Republic Day honour the driver and operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of star cricketer Rishabh Pant.
Talking to ANI, Dhami said, "Uttarakhand government will honour the driver and the operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of cricketer Rishabh Pant on 26 January."
He added, "The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant. The Cricketer's car rolled a couple of times in front of their eyes (after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway). The Haryana Roadways' staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation."
CM Dhami also announced that the state government will provide all help for the 25-year-old's treatment, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee on December 30 while on his way to surprise his mother.
"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," Sharma told ANI over the phone.
The BCCI had said: "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."
(With inputs from agencies)
