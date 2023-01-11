Rishabh Pant to miss IPL after car crash, confirms Sourav Ganguly

"Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team," a BCCI source had told PTI. The surgery took place at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West under the supervision of Dr Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine and director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service.

