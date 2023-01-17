Rishabh Pant undergoes successful surgery; thanks two 'heroes' who helped him

Premier India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who survived a horrific car crash on 30 December, has said he is on the road to recovery after undergoing three successful surgeries.
Premier India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who survived a horrific car crash on 30 December, has said he is on the road to recovery after undergoing three successful surgeries.
Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider. Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, a severely-bruised back along with injuries in his knee and ankle.
Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider. Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, a severely-bruised back along with injuries in his knee and ankle.
On 16 January, Pant for the first time tweeted after the accident and said that he is humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. He also said that his surgery was a success.
On 16 January, Pant for the first time tweeted after the accident and said that he is humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. He also said that his surgery was a success.
Updating on his health on twitter, Pant wrote, “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah (BCCI secretary) and government authorities for their incredible support."
Updating on his health on twitter, Pant wrote, “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah (BCCI secretary) and government authorities for their incredible support."
"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, team mates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field."
"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, team mates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field."
Not just this, the Star India wicketkeeper-batter also extended his gratitude to Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, the youths who helped him after he met with a car accident and ensured that he reached hospital safely, calling them "two heroes".
Not just this, the Star India wicketkeeper-batter also extended his gratitude to Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, the youths who helped him after he met with a car accident and ensured that he reached hospital safely, calling them "two heroes".
Rishabh took to Twitter and posted a picture of these two individuals standing with his mother.
Rishabh took to Twitter and posted a picture of these two individuals standing with his mother.
"I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted," tweeted Pant.
"I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted," tweeted Pant.
A flamboyant batsman-wicketkeeper, Pant was part of the India test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh last month. He was not included in India's squad for the first two games of a test series against Australia next month.
A flamboyant batsman-wicketkeeper, Pant was part of the India test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh last month. He was not included in India's squad for the first two games of a test series against Australia next month.
Notably, Pant is expected to be out of action from the cricket field for the majority of 2023 and is anticipated to miss a number of major competitions, including the IPL. Pant, who leads Delhi Capitals, won't be available for the IPL, which gets underway on April
Notably, Pant is expected to be out of action from the cricket field for the majority of 2023 and is anticipated to miss a number of major competitions, including the IPL. Pant, who leads Delhi Capitals, won't be available for the IPL, which gets underway on April
According to a medical update provided to the BCCI about Pant, who survived the horrific accident on December 30, Pant tore all three of his knee's key ligaments. Two of them have already undergone reconstruction, and surgery on the third is scheduled for six weeks from now, according to ESPNcricinfo.
According to a medical update provided to the BCCI about Pant, who survived the horrific accident on December 30, Pant tore all three of his knee's key ligaments. Two of them have already undergone reconstruction, and surgery on the third is scheduled for six weeks from now, according to ESPNcricinfo.
As a result, Pant is likely to miss at least six months of action, which may adversely impact his chances of being selected for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November.
As a result, Pant is likely to miss at least six months of action, which may adversely impact his chances of being selected for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November.
Pant had undergone successful knee surgery earlier in January.
Pant had undergone successful knee surgery earlier in January.
One of India's top contracted players, Pant, was airlifted earlier in January from Dehradun to Mumbai at the BCCI's instruction and placed under the care of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, a specialised surgeon hired by the board.
One of India's top contracted players, Pant, was airlifted earlier in January from Dehradun to Mumbai at the BCCI's instruction and placed under the care of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, a specialised surgeon hired by the board.
Since the accident and surgery, the BCCI has released three medical bulletins, one of which revealed that Pant had also hurt his right ankle. His medial collateral ligament (MCL), which is crucial for stability and movement, the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), and the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) were damaged, news agency ANI has reported citing ESPNcricinfo.
Since the accident and surgery, the BCCI has released three medical bulletins, one of which revealed that Pant had also hurt his right ankle. His medial collateral ligament (MCL), which is crucial for stability and movement, the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), and the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) were damaged, news agency ANI has reported citing ESPNcricinfo.
It is believed that both the PCL and MCL were rebuilt during the recent surgery. Pant will require additional surgery to rebuild his ACL, but the procedure won't be performed for at least six weeks.
It is believed that both the PCL and MCL were rebuilt during the recent surgery. Pant will require additional surgery to rebuild his ACL, but the procedure won't be performed for at least six weeks.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.