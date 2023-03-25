Rishabh Pant will be part of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 campaign while sitting at home; here’s how2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Delhi Capitals has David Warner as the stand-in skipper in absence of Rishabh Pant for IPL 2023.
Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals skipper, has spoken about the team's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident. Ponting stated that Pant is the "heart and soul" of the team and that they could honour him by wearing his shirt number on their shirts and caps. He made these comments at a team event in the national capital.
