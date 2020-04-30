Rishi Kapoor's last message: 'We have to win this coronavirus war together'

Legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor paased away at the of 67 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Amitabh Bachchan was first one to break the news news on Twitter about the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor. “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !", Amitabh Bacchan tweeted.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020





Rishi Kapoor, aka Chintu, used to be quite active on social media, had't posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2. His last message on Twitter was about how India should fight unitedly fight the coronavirus war.

"An appeal Folded hands to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!Flag of India," he had tweeted on 2 April after the reports of violence against the medics surfaced.

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning.

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir Kapoor had informed.

Rishi Kapoor, on 2nd April, had also shared an old footage of his movie Sargam on Twitter.

Jai Ram ji ki. Sargam, 1979 shot at Wai, Panchgani, Maharashtra! pic.twitter.com/YR5LQAJsnU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020





The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised twice.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Mr Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection".

Rishi was also liked by his followers for his strong opinions. On 28th March, he had tweeted putting forward his views in support of the opening of liquor stores amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2) — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020





After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

The actor had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern" with Deepika Padukone.

