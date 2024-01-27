‘Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty criticised because…’: Sudha Murty's ‘Kuch toh log kahenge’ advice for UK Prime Minister
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his author wife Sudha Murty recently spoke with news platform NDTV and revealed the advice they shared with their daughter Akshata Murty and her husband UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about how to deal with increased public scrutiny. The family attracted some fresh limelight in 2022 when Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of Britain.