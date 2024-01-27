Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his author wife Sudha Murty recently spoke with news platform NDTV and revealed the advice they shared with their daughter Akshata Murty and her husband UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about how to deal with increased public scrutiny. The family attracted some fresh limelight in 2022 when Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of Britain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sudha Murty, who is well-known for her strong recommendations on lifestyles said that she asked Akshata and Rishi to be just honest with their work in helping the nation and ignore what people are saying.

"I always tell them [Akshata and Rishi], people talk because of your position. And if you're honest, if you're helping your country, your job - what you're doing - people will always talk. 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna'. So, ignore that," Sudha Murty told NDTV in an interview.

"As long as the work you do is ethical and legal, do that. You don't need anyone as a witness; God is the witness. Do your work, let them talk. It may affect you for some time, but in the long run, you should learn to let them talk, and you do your work," the renowned author added.

Questions over Akshata Murty's liquidated firm The remarks by Sudha Murty came as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing some heat from the Opposition parties in the UK over the closure of Catamaran Ventures, a company co-founded by Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty with backing from Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

The operations of Catamaran Ventures UK came under scrutiny due to revelations that several of the startups it supported obtained financial injections through government-supported programs.

“It was revealed that the firm run by the Prime Minister’s wife received GBP 2m through government Covid support schemes devised by Rishi Sunak himself. It then emerged businesses in which Ms. Murty had invested went bust, costing taxpayers GBP 1m… My colleagues and I have written numerous correspondence to government ministers and bodies. Alongside the outstanding questions, the decision by Ms. Murty to liquidate her company raises several others that I believe need to be clarified in the public interest," Labour’s national campaign coordinator and shadow minister, Pat MacFadden said.

