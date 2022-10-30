‘Rishi Sunak, Kamala Harris, Sundar Pichai…’: Kotak CEO on India's rising growth

He listed names of few political and business leaders, who are originally from India, on his official Twitter handle with the caption, 'Indian talent in competitive western world'.
Kotak Mahindra Bank chief executive Uday Kotak, while citing example of Indian-origin leaders in world politics and business, on Sunday hailed the country for its rising growth globally across various sectors.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kotak Mahindra Bank chief executive Uday Kotak, while citing example of Indian-origin leaders in world politics and business, on Sunday hailed the country for its rising growth globally across various sectors.
He listed names of few political and business leaders, who are originally from India, on his official Twitter handle with the caption, “Indian talent in competitive western world".
He listed names of few political and business leaders, who are originally from India, on his official Twitter handle with the caption, “Indian talent in competitive western world".
India overtook the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan, and Germany, according to IMF projections. A decade back, India was ranked 11th among the large economies while the UK was at the fifth position.
India overtook the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan, and Germany, according to IMF projections. A decade back, India was ranked 11th among the large economies while the UK was at the fifth position.
The SBI's Economic Research Department predicted that India would surpass Germany in 2027 and most likely Japan by 2029 at the current rate of growth and become the world's 3rd largest economy--a movement of 7 places upwards since 2014 when India was ranked 10th. This is a remarkable achievement by any standards, said the report, authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The SBI's Economic Research Department predicted that India would surpass Germany in 2027 and most likely Japan by 2029 at the current rate of growth and become the world's 3rd largest economy--a movement of 7 places upwards since 2014 when India was ranked 10th. This is a remarkable achievement by any standards, said the report, authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.