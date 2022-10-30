Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  'Rishi Sunak, Kamala Harris, Sundar Pichai…': Kotak CEO on India's rising growth

1 min read . 01:41 PM ISTLivemint
Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO on Sunday hailed the country for its rising growth globally across various sectors.

He listed names of few political and business leaders, who are originally from India, on his official Twitter handle with the caption, 'Indian talent in competitive western world'.

Kotak Mahindra Bank chief executive Uday Kotak, while citing example of Indian-origin leaders in world politics and business, on Sunday hailed the country for its rising growth globally across various sectors.

He listed names of few political and business leaders, who are originally from India, on his official Twitter handle with the caption, “Indian talent in competitive western world".

“Indian talent in competitive western world. Politics: Rishi Sunak, Kamala Harris, Nikki Haley. Business: Sundar Pichai Alphabet, Satya Nadella Microsoft, Parag Aggarwal Twitter(ex!), Raj Subramaniam FedEx, Sonia Syngal Gap, Laxman Narasimhan Starbucks. We have something going isn’t it?" Uday Kotak tweeted.

Earlier in September this year, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO also spoke on global economic order saying that India is at a turning point.

The ace banker also added that India has navigated geo politics deftly adding that countries like China, Europe, UK are struggling on geo politics and economics.

He also said that India can become a standalone investment destination if both inflation and growth is managed well.

“If we manage both inflation and growth, we can move out of emerging markets pack to a standalone investment destination," Kotak said.

India overtook the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan, and Germany, according to IMF projections. A decade back, India was ranked 11th among the large economies while the UK was at the fifth position.

The SBI's Economic Research Department predicted that India would surpass Germany in 2027 and most likely Japan by 2029 at the current rate of growth and become the world's 3rd largest economy--a movement of 7 places upwards since 2014 when India was ranked 10th. This is a remarkable achievement by any standards, said the report, authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.

