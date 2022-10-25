Rishi Sunak proves Winston Churchill's theory on India wrong, and how; Anand Mahindra points out2 min read . 06:49 AM IST
As per US President Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak's election as the prime minister of the United Kingdom is 'pretty astounding'.
As per US President Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak's election as the prime minister of the United Kingdom is 'pretty astounding'.
Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, after Rishi Sunak became the prime minister of the UK on October 24, shared a Twitter post. In his post, Mahindra refers to a quote by Winston Churchill.
Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, after Rishi Sunak became the prime minister of the UK on October 24, shared a Twitter post. In his post, Mahindra refers to a quote by Winston Churchill.
“In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw." Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.
“In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw." Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.
While Mahindra’s Twitter post mostly received appreciation, one user reminded him that Sunak is a British citizen and had never owned the Indian passport. Moreover, he is a Churchill fanboy himself.
While Mahindra’s Twitter post mostly received appreciation, one user reminded him that Sunak is a British citizen and had never owned the Indian passport. Moreover, he is a Churchill fanboy himself.
“One of the best things about being Chancellor is working in some of Britain’s most historic buildings. This week I went to the balcony where Churchill made his victory speech 75 years ago today. It reminded me that when Britain comes together we can overcome anything," says an earlier post by Sunak.
“One of the best things about being Chancellor is working in some of Britain’s most historic buildings. This week I went to the balcony where Churchill made his victory speech 75 years ago today. It reminded me that when Britain comes together we can overcome anything," says an earlier post by Sunak.
Rishi Sunak's election as the prime minister of the United Kingdom is "pretty astounding" and a "ground-breaking milestone", according to US President Joe Biden. The US president said the festival of lights is a reminder that everyone of us has the capacity to banish darkness and bring light to the globe in his remarks at the White House Diwali celebration on October 24.
Rishi Sunak's election as the prime minister of the United Kingdom is "pretty astounding" and a "ground-breaking milestone", according to US President Joe Biden. The US president said the festival of lights is a reminder that everyone of us has the capacity to banish darkness and bring light to the globe in his remarks at the White House Diwali celebration on October 24.
Also Read: Narayana Murthy's son-in-law could be UK's next prime minister
Also Read: Narayana Murthy's son-in-law could be UK's next prime minister
“It's a choice. And we make that choice every day. It's true in our lives and in the life of this nation, especially in the life of a democracy, whether here in America or for the families back in India marking 75 years of independence," he said.
“It's a choice. And we make that choice every day. It's true in our lives and in the life of this nation, especially in the life of a democracy, whether here in America or for the families back in India marking 75 years of independence," he said.
Biden was speaking to select guests of more than 200 people consisting of the who’s who of Indian Americans and members of his administration.
Biden was speaking to select guests of more than 200 people consisting of the who’s who of Indian Americans and members of his administration.
When Biden chose Indian-origin Kamala Harris as his running partner in 2020, he made history. As vice president of the United States, Harris is now the second most powerful person in the nation behind the president. She is the first person of Indian descent to hold the position.
When Biden chose Indian-origin Kamala Harris as his running partner in 2020, he made history. As vice president of the United States, Harris is now the second most powerful person in the nation behind the president. She is the first person of Indian descent to hold the position.
“As my brother would say, Go figure! And the Conservative Party! (Sunak) is expected to become the prime minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the king. Pretty astounding. A ground-breaking milestone. And it matters. It matters," Biden said acknowledging the immigrant Indian community’s achievements.
“As my brother would say, Go figure! And the Conservative Party! (Sunak) is expected to become the prime minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the king. Pretty astounding. A ground-breaking milestone. And it matters. It matters," Biden said acknowledging the immigrant Indian community’s achievements.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)