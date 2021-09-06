OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rishikesh: Two officials of Noida-based IT firm drown in Ganga

Two officials of a Noida-based firm drowned in the Ganga in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh on Sunday. The incident took place when a group of officials from a Noida-based firm that makes Android applications visited the Darshan Mahavidyalaya ghat in the Ram Jhoola area, SDRF's deep diving team incharge Kavindra Sajwan said.

The company's centre chief, Rahul Singh (33), went to wash his hands in the river when the sand below his feet slid and he lost balance.

As he was swept away by strong currents of the Ganga, manager of the firm, Bhanumurthy (33), jumped into the river to save him but he also drowned.

The team of officials had come to Rishikesh on Saturday.

Diving teams of the SDRF in rafts are still scouring the river in search of them, Sajwan said. 

