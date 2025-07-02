How L&T set world record for Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Link using tunnel boring machine

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) set a new world record in tunnel construction using a single-shield hard rock tunnel boring machine (TBM) on June 29 for the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Link project, PTI reported.

Speaking to PTI on July 1, SV Desai, the Whole Time Director, L&T Limited said that the company has “broken the world record by achieving a maximum progress of 790 metres in a month (31 days) using Single Scheid Hard Rock TBM named Shiv”.

A first in the world for efficient TBM use, says L&T According to L&T officials, this was the first time in the world that a single-shield hard rock TBM was “used in such an efficient manner”, the report said.

“In the last leg of the boring work in the month of May-June for the longest rail tunnel of the country, the TBM, named Shiv, excavated 790 meters in 31 days and achieved a breakthrough,” Rakesh Arora, Project Director, added.

Giving details Arora added, “While the first TBM, named Shakti, completed 10.47 km of the upline tunnel on April 16, 2025, 12 days ahead of schedule, the second TBM, Shiv, finished 10.29 km of the downline Tunnel on June 29, 2025, a day ahead of schedule. On an average, we did over 400 metres of tunnelling per month by TBMs and over 70 metres by NATM.”

Also Read | Thailand gets PM for only one day after leader suspended over ethical misconduct

The Challenges Also speaking to PTI, Suresh Kumar, Head, Hydel and Tunnels Business, recalled several difficulties during the work such as geological challenges (loose rock/ shear zones and high ingress of water) and adverse working conditions like high temperature and humidity in long tunnels.

“Besides geographical and logistical challenges, issues such as skilled staff and workmen mobilisation and retention, quarry approval and operations while managing other stakeholders such as customers, local people and local authorities were equally cumbersome,” Kumar added said.