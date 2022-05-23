Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line making swift progress. Read details here

Despite the geographical challenges of the tough terrains of Uttarakhand, the Indian Railways is trying to expedite its ambitious project to build a new rail line between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag which is also a part of the Char Dham project connecting four major pilgrimages in the state—Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

