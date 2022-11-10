Rising air pollution can affect unborn babies, pregnant women: Experts

Asthma in children, low birth weight, preterm birth, and neurological or cognitive disorders like Alzheimer's disease may all be caused by air pollution, according to the State of Global Air Report 2019.Additionally, the report states that a child born today will typically die 20 months earlier than would be expected in an environment free of air pollution. This simply indicates that one of the factors contributing to a decline in life expectancy—the number of years a person is expected to live—is air pollution.

