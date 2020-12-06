Rising copper prices suggest that a strong economic revival is underway

Copper prices have been rebounding since the easing of restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. With vaccine related developments picking up pace, copper prices have now scaled multi-year highs. Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange not only have gained more than 18% from early-October lows, but are up almost 65% from the troughs in March. The rise in copper prices is not an aberration but is being led by firm demand, especially from China, the world’s largest consumer of commodities. “China’s onshore market has tightened faster than our earlier expectations, driven by exceptional end-demand trends in the second half," said analysts at Goldman Sachs International. The ex-China refined copper market also has destocked just as western demand recovery emerges, said analysts.