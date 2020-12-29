Rising cost of raw materials spells troubles in 2021

For cars and commercial vehicles, on average, prices are likely to go up between 1% to 4% from January. Price hike on two-wheelers would be toward the lower end of this spectrum as it is a price-sensitive segment of the market. Prices of farm equipment, such as tractors, will rise too. Consumer appliances companies, meanwhile, could upwardly revise the cost of their products such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, by as much as 10%. There is no word yet from the stressed real estate sector. However, homes could also get more expensive in the first half of 2021.