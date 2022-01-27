Rising cost to shave off 100-200 bps from tile players' operating profitability

"While the tiles players have taken periodical price hikes to pass on such unprecedented surge in PNG price, they have been unable to pass on the hike fully to their customers. The average prices of tiles for key players increased by 12-15% during Q3 FY2022 compared to Q3 FY2021, with expectations of a further increase by another 5-7% during Q4 FY2022. The medium to small players has been under pressure to pass on these hikes due to limited retail presence and dependence on a few customers/contracts which limits the ability to pass on such hike frequently," Agrawal said.