Rising covid cases abroad warrant caution, next 1 month crucial: experts

“In India, we have developed hybrid immunity. We are in a better situation as of now. It is too early to say how it will challenge us. We have to keep an eye on emerging situation in other countries," Khedkar said. “The virus has error-prone enzymes that lead to development of mutation. The virus accumulates one mutation at the population level every fortnight. If it gets the opportunity to infect a large number of people, the risk of accumulating newer mutations increases. The mutations that are beneficial to the virus for its survival may lead to infections from newer variants that can have higher transmission efficiency coupled with reduced or increased virulence," he explained. “Those who have not taken the vaccine must take it. Masks should be used rigorously. In India, we need to do a ‘smart genomic surveillance’. We need to understand and identify any new variant that could emerge," he added.