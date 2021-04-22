The rising cases of COVID-19 is the single biggest challenge to the ongoing economic recovery, said Reserve bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das during the monetary policy committee meeting earlier this month, according to the minutes released on Thursday. In a tone which sounded grimmer compared to the policy statement, Das said that the recent jump in cases and its impact on economic activity need to be carefully watched.

“The need of the hour is to effectively secure the economic recovery underway so that it becomes broad-based and durable. The renewed jump in coronavirus infections in several parts of the country and the associated localised and regional lockdowns add uncertainty to the growth outlook," Das said.

Contrast this with the policy statement earlier this month, RBI said, “The renewed jump in COVID-19 infections in certain parts of the country and the associated localised lockdowns could dampen the demand for contact-intensive services, restrain growth impulses and prolong the return to normalcy. In such an environment, continued policy support remains necessary. “

RBI executive director and MPC member Mridul Saggar too raised his pitch on risks to economic recovery if the new wave of infections is not flattened soon. He added that health policies hold the key to revival as monetary and fiscal policies have already used most of the space through stimulus measures.

“Learning effects on calibrating stringency of restrictions may keep economic costs of the second wave much lower than the first but still retard full normalisation by a quarter or two. Ramping up vaccination, testing and treatment holds the key to protecting economic recovery and health policies have become the first line of defence. Monetary and fiscal policies can only play a second fiddle," Saggar said.

RBI Deputy Governor and MPC member Michael Patra, who is usually the most hawkish among all members, softened his stance. He said that his focus remains on reviving the economy overlooking the recent spike in inflation.

“I would continue to look through the recent elevation in inflation and remain focused on reviving the economy on a path of strong and sustainable growth. An integral part of this approach would be to insulate domestic financial markets from global spillovers and volatility so that congenial financial conditions continue to support growth," he said.

The other MPC member Jayant Verma, also noted the challenges to giving a time based forward guidance amid uncertainties and evolving economic state. Since October 2020 the MPC has maintained an accommodative stance “during the current financial year and into the next financial year", which is reflective of a time based forward guidance.

“I think it is not prudent to repose excessive faith in forecasts. Instead, the MPC must have the agility and flexibility to respond rapidly and adequately to whatever surprises new data may bring in future. Time based guidance is inconsistent with this imperative," Verma said. “inflation rates have been consistently well above the mid point of the target zone and is forecast to remain elevated for some time. This is a difficult situation, but I believe that the balance of risk and reward is in favour of monetary accommodation," Verma added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.