Rising covid cases, curfews hit live events again

In December and January, EEMA had been getting queries for possible events for June this year, including corporate meets, small concerts and club gigs but with different curbs and restrictions in place in various states now, things have reached a state of complete confusion, Chaturvedi said. The industry has crashed and still the government doesn’t see the need to protect livelihoods, he added. Each state has its own set of protocols making it difficult to organise or plan anything, he said.