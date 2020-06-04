NEW DELHI : As covid-19 cases continue to rise unabatedly in the national capital across districts, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that Delhi government needs to ramp up testing coupled with aggressive surveillance, contact tracing and stringent containment and perimeter control activities. The union health minister on Thursday chaired a meeting through video conferencing (VC) to review the preparedness for prevention and control of covid-19 in Delhi.

“As all districts of union territory of Delhi are now affected by covid-19. The rising cases, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts are worrisome, said Harsh Vardhan adding that while the average testing per million population in Delhi was 2018, some districts such as north east had 517 tests per million population and South east having done 506 tests per million population) were far below.

“While the UT’s positivity rate of last week was 25.7%, several districts reported figures above 38%," Harsh Vardhan said. The high rate of infection in the health care workers was also serious issue, the health minister pointed out. “It indicates poor infection prevention control practices in health care settings and needs to be attended to on priority," he said.

Delhi till Wednesday reported 23,645 cases and 606 deaths. The health minister also noticed that the fatality rate is also high in Delhi and asked the UT to enhance the health infrastructure along with better clinical management of the covid-19 cases for effective case management and reduction of fatality rate.

During the meeting, the health minister highlighted that bed availability was to be rapidly increased in view of current rapid rise of cases along with avoiding unnecessary delay in admission of cases. “As a significant proportion are on home isolation, all efforts for timely response in terms of testing, triaging and shifting of patients to the required level of Dedicated covid facility is important to avoid mortality," said Harsh Vardhan.

The district magistrates, Commissioners and Mayors of Delhi said that density of population in many containment zones did pose a serious challenge to the collective efforts of the administration. They also highlighted that people seem to be getting complacent with following the norms regarding physical distancing during the Unlock 1.0 period. This was a major factor contributing to the new surge in cases.

The DMs and officials of Municipal Corporations briefed on the steps being taken in their area to contain covid-19. They discussed issues related to perimeter control in containment zones, timely identification and classification of cases as stigma associated with covid-19 stopped people from reporting symptoms or cases.

The centre advised the national capital that early detection of cases needs to be done by enhanced surveillance of Influenza like illnesses and Severe acute respiratory syndrome (ILI/ SARI) cases. Fever Clinics and Flu corners in all Health care settings needs to be established in all corners of Delhi along with focus on contact tracing and surveillance.

The elderly and vulnerable population, such as those with underlying co-morbidities, need to be identified and protected, he said, adding that provisioning of institutional quarantine to vulnerable populations in large clusters where home isolation is not deemed effective, needs attention too.

Use of Aarogya Setu app data for contact tracing was to be promoted. Risk communication and information education and communication (IEC) activities need to be enhanced as per target audience, especially to avoid stigmatization of patients and their family members. Also, non-covid essential health care services need to be resumed. It was pointed out that to undertake the needed steps in adherence with the protocols and guidelines issued by the Centre from time to time for reduction in the case fatality rate and improved containment measures in Delhi.

Meanwhile, on India level, during the last 24 hours, a total of 3,804 covid-19 patients have been cured. So far, a total of 1,04,107 patients have been cured of covid-19 with a recovery rate of 47.99%. Presently, there are 1,06,737 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. India has so far recorded 214,811 cases with 6,030 deaths as on Thursday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons. The number of government labs has been increased to 498 and private labs has been increased to 212.1,39,485 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 42,42,718.

