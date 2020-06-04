Rising covid cases, low testing in Delhi worrisome: Harsh Vardhan

Use of Aarogya Setu app data for contact tracing was to be promoted. Risk communication and information education and communication (IEC) activities need to be enhanced as per target audience, especially to avoid stigmatization of patients and their family members. Also, non-covid essential health care services need to be resumed. It was pointed out that to undertake the needed steps in adherence with the protocols and guidelines issued by the Centre from time to time for reduction in the case fatality rate and improved containment measures in Delhi.