Rising covid cases, soaring ATF prices threaten aviation sector recovery

New Delhi: A fresh spurt in covid-19 infections in some states and resulting movement curbs by provincial governments have posed a threat to the fragile recovery of the domestic aviation sector. A sustained rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) over the past few months has also raised concern over the balance sheet of airline companies which were one of the worst hit by the pandemic.

As things stand, several states across India have made a negative covid test report mandatory from passengers prior to any air travel. For instance, travellers arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have to submit negative RT-PCR test reports before entering Delhi.

States like Karnataka have also revised their interstate travel guidelines by seeking mandatory negative RT-PCR test reports for allowing in travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala. The latest rules formulated by states to contain the pandemic has led to a loss in passengers travel appetite. The number of weekly average daily flyers fell to 285,000 in the week ended 27 February from 300,000 in the week to 20 February, according to data from a research report from ICICI Securities on aviation that was released on Monday.

"With rising Covid cases in the last few weeks, (the) possibility of another lockdown has increased, which is a threat to air traffic (growth)," the report added.

Airline industry analysts maintain that the mandatory RT-PCR negative requirement imposed by various states recently seems to have had a negative impact on air ticket bookings.

"There has been about a 15% drop being seen in the bookings (during the second half of February) as compared to the first fortnight of the month. However if the recent spike in the number of cases is arrested quickly then the travel sentiment may improve and recovery may come back on track," the person added, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, rise in jet fuel prices have posed further threat to aviation companies' recovery. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday hiked prices of ATF by about 10% over last month as global crude oil prices firmed up on improved demand. Jet fuel accounts for about a fourth of expenses for major domestic airlines. ATF prices stood at ₹59,400.91 per kiloliter (kl) at New Delhi on Monday, according to a notification by Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL). Th

Air traffic had improved since May when the government allowed resumption of domestic airline services after two months of grounding due to the pandemic. However, on an annual basis, the total number of domestic air travellers are yet to reach February 2020-levels, just before the pandemic hit the country which resulted in an extended lockdown.

When contacted spokespersons of major airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara, and Air India didn't offer comments.

"Barring (a) few sectors, the customer confidence is intact and the aviation sector is poised to attain pre-covid levels," said a GoAir spokesperson.

Indian airlines flew about 5.6% more domestic passengers in January than in the previous month. As many as 7.73 million passengers travelled by air in January, up from 7.33 million in December, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, this is still 39.50% below the numbers of January 2020.

"January-March period is typically a weak quarter for airlines, as compared to the October-December quarter. Airlines could be looking at bigger losses during the March quarter (as compared to the December quarter) if a second wave of the covid-19 pandemic hits several states in the country which could result in an erosion of travel appetite," said a senior airline official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

"As things stand, leisure travel could take a few more months to recover," the official added.

No-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd had reported a consolidated loss of ₹66.78 crore for the December quarter, its fourth consecutive quarterly loss, primarily due to low travel demand following the coronavirus outbreak. The airline had reported profit of ₹77.97 crore in the same period of the previous year.

In comparison, India's largest domestic airline InterGlobe Aviation Limited-operated IndiGo reported a fourth straight quarterly loss of ₹620.14 crore during the recently concluded December quarter. IndiGo had reported a profit of ₹495.97 crore during the December quarter of the previous year.

"Discretionary domestic travel segments entail business, institutional, leisure and foreigners travelling on the domestic network (about 55% of market). Most of these segments have evaporated and are unlikely to return until the pandemic is under greater control or deployment of a vaccine is widespread," said a recent aviation report from Edelweiss.

"Higher yield business traffic has been impacted not only by covid (which has reduced travel due to health risks and corporate duty of care considerations), but also by the economic downturn, as well as the greater acceptance of virtual meeting platforms," it added.

