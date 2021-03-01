Rising covid cases, soaring ATF prices threaten aviation sector recovery

States like Karnataka have also revised their interstate travel guidelines by seeking mandatory negative RT-PCR test reports for allowing in travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala. The latest rules formulated by states to contain the pandemic has led to a loss in passengers travel appetite. The number of weekly average daily flyers fell to 285,000 in the week ended 27 February from 300,000 in the week to 20 February, according to data from a research report from ICICI Securities on aviation that was released on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}