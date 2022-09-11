Rising credit card, UPI payments indicate increase in consumption: Report

Rising credit card, UPI payments indicate increase in consumption: Report2 min read . 10:39 PM IST
The UPI transaction increased from ₹9.83 lakh crore in April this year to ₹10.73 lakh crore in August, the RBI's monthly data shows.
Amid recovery in economic activities with ebbing impact of Covid pandemic, rising credit card and UPI payments indicate towards increase in consumption, say experts.
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction increased from ₹9.83 lakh crore in April this year to ₹10.73 lakh crore in August, the RBI's monthly data shows.
The data added that the credit card spends through PoS (Point of Sale) terminal increased from ₹29,988 crore in April this year to ₹32,383 crore in August. While, the credit card spending on e-commerce platforms, which was valued at ₹51,375 crore in April, rose to ₹55,264 crore in August.
As per the RBI's industry data, the outstanding on credit cards has grown at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent between FY17 and FY22, said SBI Card MD and CEO Rama Mohan Rao Amara.
"With the increased adoption and use of credit cards, there has also been an increase in spends. Over the last few months, the industry has seen monthly credit card spends crossing ₹1 lakh-crore quantum consistently, indicating a robust consumption pattern. With the upcoming festive season, there is expectation and anticipation all around," he said.
Meanwhile, experts cite the increase in volume and value of digital transactions bode well for the economy. Also, it indicates that consumers are increasingly becoming familiar with different modes of digital payments, and giving up their inhibitions.
PayNearby founder Anand Kumar Bajaj said that the increase in volume and value of payments through cards and UPI paints a positive picture of the digital payments landscape in the country.
"As consumers and merchants have experienced the ease and security of digital payment modes, it has brought a behavioral shift in them. Aiding this growth is the increasing familiarity and convenience of e-commerce platforms where consumers are making more online purchases," Bajaj said.
Sarvatra Technologies MD Mandar Agashe opined the rise in expenditure levels implies a pickup in consumption as the pandemic-induced uncertainty almost dissipates and markets return to normalcy.
"The increase in UPI transactions bodes well for the economy but we possibly cannot directly correlate it to consumption as there are several factors that are leading to more digital transactions -- the primary one being e-commerce growth," PwC India Partner - Economic Advisory Services Ranen Banerjee said.
"The growth in credit card spend and not on debit card spend can be viewed from two lenses. One that the households are spending more or the second that they are stressed and they are depending on credit," he added.
With PTI inputs.
