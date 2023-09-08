Oil, gas producers ride the wave of rising crude prices

With rising demand and tightened supplies in the near term, analysts said, the prices are likely to stay firm till supplies ease.

New Delhi: Rising crude oil prices are drawing investors to upstream oil and gas producers.

ONGC Ltd, with gains of almost 18% in the last three months, is trading near the 52-week highs it scaled this week. Oil India Ltd with gains of more than 11% during the period is also trading near 52-week highs it scaled a few days back.

Brent crude that was trading in the $70-75 a barrel range in June, is up close to $90 a barrel and at a 10-month high. The tightening of supplies by oil producers and extension of production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia are causing the rise in prices. With the onset of winter and rising needs of energy, oil prices could surge further.

Tapan Patel, fund manager, commodities, Tata Asset Management said global crude oil prices have rallied to the highest levels since November 2022 over tightening supply scenario. The benchmark NYMEX WTI crude oil prices hit $88 per barrel while ICE Brent crossed $90 per barrel.

“Crude oil prices surged after extended supply cuts from OPEC plus nations, majorly from heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia. The large inventory draws in the US and depleted US SPR (strategic petroleum reserve) is an additional supply risk factor for oil prices in the coming months," said Patel.

As supply remains tight, the demand in Asia is rising, and this could again put pressure on prices if the supply situation does not ease.

“Asia’s net oil imports will rise to 29.1 million barrel per day in 2023 from 27.9 million bpd in 2022 and 27.8 million bpd in 2021. For 2023 and 2024, Asia would regain its leading role by contributing to 64% of the global oil demand growth each year," said Wang Wu, head of global demand and Asia analytics, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The rise in crude prices is "sentimental positive news" for all oil producers, said analysts. Net crude oil realizations the upstream companies, though, may not move up much as the government keeps adjusting the windfall taxin tandem with crude price movement. However, the companies are expected to continue performing well overall.

Analysts at ICICI Securities said Q1FY23 (April-June 2022) saw the last quarter of strong oil realizations flowing through unimpeded to upstream companies (ONGC and OIL India), with the imposition of windfall tax from July 2022 restricting net realisations to $72-76 a barrel level thereafter. The net realisations of $74 a barrel in Q1FY24 for oil therefore dipped sharply by $35 a barrel year-on-year.

The realisations though restricted, however, remain steady. These steady realisations of close to $70 a barrel, coupled with some rise in production are still expected to drive earnings of upstreams, said analysts.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher believe that ONGC’s net oil realization is likely to remain around $70 a barrel post windfall tax. The company expects volumes to rise, especially with the commencement of oil production from KG 98/2 in Q3FY24. Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher estimate ONGC’s oil production to rise to 23.9 mmt (million metric tonne) in FY25 compared to 22.36 mmt in FY24 (21.49 mmt in FY23). Gas production is also estimated to grow to 25.4 BCM (billion Cubic meters) compared to 22.98 bcm estimated for FY24 and 21.35 bcm in FY23.

The rising production will be positive for earnings growth.

Analysts at ICICI Securities also said they expect growth to improve through the rest of FY24, with steadily growing production and steady realisations to drive relatively stronger growth for both companies.