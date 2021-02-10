Rising debt/GDP ratio may be viewed negatively from rating perspective: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday hinted that the counter-cyclical policy of fiscal support to nascent economic recovery in FY22 Budget may lead to rise in public debt which may be viewed negatively from sovereign rating perspective. The rating agency also maintained that higher government expenditure will support near-term recovery and increased infrastructure spending could boost sustainable medium-term growth rates.

“India’s budget, presented by the government on 1 February, points to a loosening of fiscal policy to support the country’s ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic and will consequently lead to a rise in public debt. The debt/GDP trajectory is core to our sovereign rating assessment, meaning higher deficits and a slower consolidation path will make India’s medium-term growth outlook take on a more critical role in our analysis," the rating agency said.

Mint reported on 5 February that the finance ministry may temporarily abandon targeting government debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio as the medium-term anchor for fiscal policy, limiting its focus on the glide path for fiscal deficit at least till FY26. The government is of the view that it may be difficult to project a public debt-to-GDP ratio because there is no certainty about the growth trajectory given the pandemic’s economic impact.

The FY22 budget omits any talk about the government's debt-to-GDP ratio even in the ‘Medium Term Fiscal Policy Cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement’, though the finance ministry, through an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act in FY19, had included it as the key fiscal target, promising to bring it down to 60% of GDP by FY25.

Fitch said India entered the pandemic with little fiscal headroom from a rating perspective. “Its general government debt/GDP ratio stood at 72% in 2019, against a median of 42% for ‘BBB’ rated peers. We revised the Outlook on India’s ‘BBB-’ rating to Negative, from Stable, in June 2020, partly owing to our assumptions about the impact of the pandemic on its public finance metrics. The budget’s deficit projections for the fiscal years ending March 2022 (FY22) to FY26 are about 1pp (one percentage point) a year above our previous estimates between, which could make it more challenging to put debt/GDP on a downward trajectory," it added.

The rating agency expects public debt/GDP to rise above 90% of GDP over the next five years, based on the revised budget targets. “However, recent reforms and policy measures, including those announced in the budget, could also influence our growth expectations and, thus, our debt trajectory forecasts," it added.

The 15th Finance Commission (FFC), chaired by N.K. Singh, has recommended bringing the public debt-to-GDP ratio down from 89.8% of GDP in FY21 to 85.7% of GDP in FY26. The commission has recommended the setting up of a high-powered inter-governmental group for crafting a new FRBM framework and overseeing its implementation.

Fitch has projected Indian economy to grow at 11% in FY22, while its Indian arm India Ratings has estimated 10.4% growth during the same period. “This pace of expansion reflects base effects and the closing of output gaps after the pandemic shock," Fitch said.

The rating agency however hailed the fiscal projections in the Budget to be “broadly credible" while pointing out the implementation risks around aspects of the budget. “The budget’s higher deficit forecasts are partly driven by positive steps toward greater transparency, as previously off-balance-sheet items, such as loans from the Food Corporation of India, have been brought on budget," it added.

