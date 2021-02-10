Rising debt/GDP ratio may be viewed negatively from rating perspective: Fitch

Fitch said India entered the pandemic with little fiscal headroom from a rating perspective. “Its general government debt/GDP ratio stood at 72% in 2019, against a median of 42% for ‘BBB’ rated peers. We revised the Outlook on India’s ‘BBB-’ rating to Negative, from Stable, in June 2020, partly owing to our assumptions about the impact of the pandemic on its public finance metrics. The budget’s deficit projections for the fiscal years ending March 2022 (FY22) to FY26 are about 1pp (one percentage point) a year above our previous estimates between, which could make it more challenging to put debt/GDP on a downward trajectory," it added.