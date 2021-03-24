A total of 1,12,437 eligible people have been inoculated until now in TMC areas
In view of the "rising demand" from people, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to supply more doses of anti-Covid jabs.
In a letter to Thackeray, Mhaske stated that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had received 1,62,500 doses of Covishield vaccine, out of which 94,042 doses were used while 68,458 doses are in stock. The current stock of Covaxin doses, out of 39,220 received, is 20,825.
A total of 1,12,437 eligible people have been inoculated until now in TMC areas.
Mhaske, who also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated that the available stock of both vaccines will be insufficient in the near future as Covid-19 cases surge and TMC expands its vaccination drive. The civic body recently allowed private hospitals to administer shots.
Mhaske said the TMC has a centralised vaccine storage facility in Thane city which can provide space for vaccination to other civic bodies.
Cases in Thane
With the addition of 2,538 fresh Covid-19 cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,93,154 while the toll rose to 6,403 with the death of 11 patients, an official said on Wednesday.