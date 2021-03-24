In view of the "rising demand" from people, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to supply more doses of anti- Covid jabs.

In a letter to Thackeray, Mhaske stated that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had received 1,62,500 doses of Covishield vaccine, out of which 94,042 doses were used while 68,458 doses are in stock. The current stock of Covaxin doses, out of 39,220 received, is 20,825.

Also Read | Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

A total of 1,12,437 eligible people have been inoculated until now in TMC areas.

Mhaske, who also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated that the available stock of both vaccines will be insufficient in the near future as Covid-19 cases surge and TMC expands its vaccination drive. The civic body recently allowed private hospitals to administer shots.

Mhaske said the TMC has a centralised vaccine storage facility in Thane city which can provide space for vaccination to other civic bodies.

Cases in Thane

With the addition of 2,538 fresh Covid-19 cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,93,154 while the toll rose to 6,403 with the death of 11 patients, an official said on Wednesday.

The recovery rate in the district stood at 91.73% with 2,68,918 patients recuperating from Covid-19 disease so far, he said, adding that the district is now left with 17,833 active cases.

The mortality rate in Thane stands at 2.18%.

Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported 28,699 new Covid-19 cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the State Health Department, the total count of cases has gone up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,47,495 recoveries.

Pune district reported 5,722 positive cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With inputs from agencies.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via