'Rising demand': Thane mayor writes to CM, seeks additional Covid vaccine doses

In a letter to Thackeray, Mhaske stated that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had received 1,62,500 doses of Covishield vaccine, out of which 94,042 doses were used while 68,458 doses are in stock. The current stock of Covaxin doses, out of 39,220 received, is 20,825.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}