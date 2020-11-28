Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Rising FDI indicates investors' preference for India's enabling environment: Goyal
New Delhi: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal briefs media personnel on latest Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI07-10-2020_000093A)

Rising FDI indicates investors' preference for India's enabling environment: Goyal

1 min read . 05:21 PM IST PTI

FDI in India grew by 15 per cent to USD 30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal, according to official data

New Delhi: Increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) into India in July-September 2020 to USD 28.1 billion indicates global investors' preference for the country's enabling environment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

New Delhi: Increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) into India in July-September 2020 to USD 28.1 billion indicates global investors' preference for the country's enabling environment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

FDI during September quarter 2019 stood at USD 14.06 billion.

FDI during September quarter 2019 stood at USD 14.06 billion.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Despite COVID, FDI doubles year-on-year upwards arrow. Indicating global investors' preference for India's enabling environment under PM @NarendraModi ji, FDI increased from USD 14.06 billion to USD 28.1 billion in the July-September quarter," he said in a tweet.

FDI in India grew by 15 per cent to USD 30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal, according to official data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.