Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the Centre over price hike of gas, diesel and petrol. He said the government earned ₹23 lakh crores through gas, diesel and Petrol. “Where did this ₹23 Lakh Crores go?" he asked.

“Modi ji keeps saying GDP is rising, Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) says that GDP is showing an upward projection. I then understood what does it mean by GDP. It means 'Gas-Diesel-Petrol'. They have this confusion," Gandhi said while address a press conference today.

The former Congress chief compared the prices of gas, petrol and diesel during UPA regime with what they are now under the BJP-led NDA. He said when UPA left in 2014, LPG cylinder was priced at ₹410 per cylinder. Today, it costs ₹885 — a rise of 116%. Petrol was ₹71.5 a litre in 2014, today it's ₹101 - a rise of 42%. Diesel was priced at ₹57 a litre in 2014, it's ₹88 today, Gandhi said.

He then said that people can argue that there is rise in prices of petrol and diesel in international market. “During the UPA govt in 2014, crude oil was priced at ₹105, today it's ₹71 - it was 32% higher at our time. Gas was priced at ₹880 in our time, today it's ₹653 - 26% lower today," Gandhi added.

Speaking on how fuel prices affect large section of people, Gandhi said petrol and diesel have an input somewhere in every segment of the economy. “When Petrol-Diesel prices rise, there is a direct injury and an indirect injury," he added.

Targeting Centre's new monetisation plan, Gandhi said that for the last 7 years the country has seen a new economic paradigm. “PM says I am doing de-monetisation and Finance Minister says I am doing monetisation; public wants to know whose de-monetization and monetization is happening?" he asked.

Gandhi said farmers, labourers, small and medium businesses, MSMEs, salaried class, government employees and honest industrialists are being demonetised.

“Who is being monetised? 4-5 friends of Narendra Modi ji - economic transfer is being done," Gandhi said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.