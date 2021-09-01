Rising GDP means rise in prices of gas, diesel and petrol: Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress chief compared the prices of gas, petrol and diesel during UPA regime with what they are now under the BJP-led NDA. He said when UPA left in 2014, LPG cylinder was priced at ₹410 per cylinder. Today, it costs ₹885 — a rise of 116%. Petrol was ₹71.5 a litre in 2014, today it's ₹101 - a rise of 42%. Diesel was priced at ₹57 a litre in 2014, it's ₹88 today, Gandhi said.