Rising inflation is a supply-induced problem this year

While India’s economic activity has remained muted, there has been a consistent acceleration in inflation. We have been seeing this trend since December 2019, and it is essentially an outcome of high food inflation. A surge in food prices are the primary reason for the sharp increase in food inflation, which has demonstrated an upward trajectory of 7.87% in June, 9.27% in July, 9.05% in August and finally 10.68% in September. The high share of food expenditure in our CPI basket results in a significant bearing of it on the blanket CPI inflation figure whenever there is a change in food prices.