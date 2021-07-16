Rising jet fuel prices to weigh on Q1 results of airlines

Rating agency Icra Ltd in its 6 July report on aviation said that rising ATF prices remain a near-term challenge for airlines. “While until February, ATF prices were lower on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, in March, April, May and June, prices were higher by 3.0%, 59.8%, 103.4% and 86.3%, respectively, on a y-o-y basis. In July, the prices have been higher by 59.7% on a y-o-y basis, attributed to the low base of July 2020 when prices declined y-o-y by 31.1% because of the impact of the pandemic," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}