How India can tap a bigger slice of NRI money

The labour market has been strong in the US and other OECD countries. This demand led to an increase in earnings. Meanwhile, a structural shift is underway. From low-skilled, informally employed personnel in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Indian labour is becoming more dominant in high-skilled jobs, in high-income countries such as the US and UK, and East Asia. The share of remittances from the US, UK and Singapore increased from 26% to over 36% in 2022, while the share from the five GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar) dropped from 54% to 28%.