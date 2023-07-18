‘Risk is real’: Millions of sensitive US military emails leaked to Russia ally2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Millions of sensitive US military emails have been sent to Mali by mistake, posing a threat to national security. Dutch entrepreneur Johannes Zuurbier has been collecting the misdirected emails since January and has collected over 117,000 so far.
Millions of highly sensitive US military emails have been sent to Mali due to a typing error. The leaked emails could pose a significant threat to the US given that Mali is a close ally of Russia. The emails were misdirected because of confusion between the domain names of Mali and the US Military. While the US military uses the .mil suffix for its emails, Mali uses the ‘.ml’ domain as the country identifier.
