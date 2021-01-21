Riskier customers led to surge in fintech delinquencies, says report

The report said that the rise in delinquent accounts (post-February 2020) is due to accounts flowing to a higher delinquency bucket each month — bloating the 90+ DPD (days past due) bucket. For instance, while the number of live accounts in the over 90-day overdue bracket stood at 373,000 in January, it gradually rose to 947,000 in June and then stood at over 1 million in July, before a decline to 938,000 in August 2020.