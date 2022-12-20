Risks increasingly tilted towards darkening global outlook: RBI

The balance of risks is increasingly tilted towards a darkening global outlook and emerging market economies (EMEs) appear to be more vulnerable, even though incoming data suggest that global inflation may have peaked, said the article titled 'State of the Economy' published in the RBI Bulletin – December 2022 article.
Headline inflation moderated by 90 basis points to 5.9 per cent in November driven by a fall in vegetable prices even as core inflation remained steady at 6 per cent.
"Waning input cost pressures, still buoyant corporate sales and turn-up in investments in fixed assets are heralding the beginning of an upturn in the capex cycle in India which will contribute to a speeding up of growth momentum in the Indian economy," it said.
"Inflation may be slightly down, but it is certainly not out," the central bank said in a report.
Despite moderation in global commodity markets, climate change and the war in Ukraine are set to keep food prices at higher than pre-pandemic levels, noted central bank in its report.
“Central banks may have moderated the pace of monetary policy tightening or hinted at it, but they are in no mood to ease off in their fight against inflation," report added.
Emerging market economies (EMEs) appear even more vulnerable, having battled currency depreciations and capital out flows in addition to slowing growth and high inflation.
Debt distress is rising, with a surge in default rates and an appreciating US dollar – the principal currency in which debt is denominated – although more recently it has tumbled down from 20-year highs.
