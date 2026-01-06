Riteish Deshmukh responds to BJP leader’s ‘memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh will be wiped out’ remark: ‘Cannot erase…’

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday reacted emotionally to comments made by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan about his late father, former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

In a video shared on social media, the 47-year-old actor appealed calmly, saying, “I say with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on their minds. What is written can be erased, but you cannot erase what is etched.”

His response came after Chavan’s remarks during a meeting with party workers in Latur, the hometown of the late Congress leader. The BJP leader had said that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be “wiped out” from the city.

Addressing party workers, Chavan had stated, “On seeing your enthusiasm, (I can say) 100 per cent that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from this city (Latur).”

The comments triggered strong reactions from the Congress, which accused the BJP of trying to diminish the legacy of a leader who dedicated his life to the development of Maharashtra.

In a statement released in Mumbai, the Congress said that no one could remove Vilasrao Deshmukh’s memory from Latur. The party added that similar attempts in the past had failed, as the people of the district had firmly rejected them.

The Congress said that Deshmukh brought national recognition to Latur and dedicated his entire life to the region’s progress. It accused BJP leaders of making careless and disrespectful remarks while visiting the city, driven by what it described as an “intoxication of power”.

In a statement in Mumbai, the Congress asserted that no one has emerged who can erase the memories of Deshmukh from Latur. "Many came with such intentions, but the self-respecting people of Latur showed them their place," the party said.

Questioning the BJP’s understanding of the former Chief Minister’s contribution, the Congress said such leaders failed to recognise the deep connection Vilasrao Deshmukh shared with the people of Latur.

Following mounting criticism, Ravindra Chavan issued an apology. “Civic amenities should be the focus of these local body elections. Who will address these issues in a faster manner is important. I have not criticised Vilasrao Deshmukh in my statement. But the Congress is demanding votes in the name of Vilasrao Deshmukh there (in Latur). But if the feelings of his son, who is a good friend of mine, are hurt, I apologise to him. The statement should not be seen politically,” he said.