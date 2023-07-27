RITES inks pact with IRFC to identify areas of collaboration

RITES inks pact with IRFC to identify areas of collaboration1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 05:06 PM IST
As part of the MoU, RITES will offer consultancy & advisory services and assist in ascertaining the financial & technical viability of projects, while IRFC will provide financial services to projects/ institutions that have got backward and or forward linkages with the Railways.
New Delhi: State-owned RITES Ltd on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Railway Finance Corp. (IRFC) to explore avenues of mutual collaboration in the railway eco-system and the transport infrastructure sector.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×