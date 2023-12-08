Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal and his wife Geetanshi Sood welcome a baby boy into their family. Sharing the news about the newest member of the family, Ritesh Aggarwal said, "Our hearts are forever changed. Meet our precious little one - Aryan." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The sleepless nights spent building OYO were just a warm-up for the sleepless nights of parenthood, and yet, I've never been happier than I am at this very moment!

Here's to us, my incredible wife Geet, the bundle of joy Aryan, and to the new chapter we're writing together – filled with love, laughter, and the indescribable happiness that only a little one can bring," he wrote on X.

The couple had announced their pregnancy a month ago on social media post with another heartfelt note. In his post, the Oyo founder shared his love story that began eleven years ago as a teenager.

"I met Geet eleven years ago, when I was just a teenager chasing dreams, trying to convince my family that I wanted to build my own company from scratch. There was only one constant who was by my side through it all, and it was her. The highs of happiness and milestones, the lows of pain and loss, we've been through so much together," wrote Ritesh Aggarwal in his X post in October.

The past year has been a lot for the Oyo founder who married his long-time partner Geeta Sood. A few days after his marriage, he lost his father after he fell from a high-rise building in Gurgaon.

In March this year, Ritesh Agarwal's father died after falling from the 20th floor of a Gurgaon high-rise. Agarwal used to live in the apartment with his wife a few months before the incident.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," said Ritesh Agarwal after the tragic demise of his father.

