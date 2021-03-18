Ritika Phogat, the cousin sister of champion wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, died by suicide after she allegedly lost a wrestling tournament final in Bharatpur. She was 17.

Ritika Phogat had participated in a state-level wrestling tournament at Bharatpur between 12 and 14 March. According to the police, she was upset about losing the wrestling tournament final by one point.

Ritika was found dead at the home of her uncle, legendary wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.

"Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigations are underway," Ram Singh Bishnoi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Charkhi Dadri, told news agency ANI.

Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, was one of the first to confirm the news of Ritika's suicide on social media.

"Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures," Singh tweeted.

Ritika had trained under Dronacharya award-winning wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who was also reportedly present at the tournament.

A resident of Jaitpur village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, Ritika had been learning and practicing wrestling for more than five years at the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy in Haryana.

The Phogat sisters and their father Mahavir Singh Phogat shot to fame after Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster Dangal, which became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

