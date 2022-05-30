Rituraj, AIR 296, quit a lucrative job to crack UPSC

Rituraj said his father wanted him to become an IAS officer. He was finding it difficult to compete for the civil services exam while doing his job at Reliance Refinery Jamnagar, hence he left the job after one year and reached Delhi for preparing for the civil services exam. He said his parents worked very hard for his success in this examination. It is their hard work that he has achieved this success today, Rituraj added.

