Rituraj, AIR 296, quit a lucrative job to crack UPSC

When the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the results of the Civil Service Examination 2021, Rituraj from Mainpuri was declared selected. He secured an All India Rank of 296 in UPSC. Rituraj is B.Tech in electrical engineering. Earlier he was selected for the post of maintenance engineer in Reliance Refinery Jamnagar with an annual package of 18 lakhs annually, but he left the lucrative job to full fill his ambition of cracking the UPSC and becoming an IAS office. Rituraj cracked the civil service exam in his first attempt.
Rituraj hails from Nagla Bucha of the Mainpuri district. He did his schooling at Suditi Global Academy in 2012 and completed his senior secondary education at CRB School Mainpuri in 2014. Rituraj moved to NIT Surat in Gujarat to study B.Tech in. He completed his B.Tech in 2019. And in 2020 he got the opportunity to become the maintenance engineer in Reliance Refinery Jamnagar.
Rituraj said his father wanted him to become an IAS officer. He was finding it difficult to compete for the civil services exam while doing his job at Reliance Refinery Jamnagar, hence he left the job after one year and reached Delhi for preparing for the civil services exam. He said his parents worked very hard for his success in this examination. It is their hard work that he has achieved this success today, Rituraj added.
Satish Chandra Yadav, the father of Rituraj, is in the education field. He is a school teacher at a middle school in Kasimganj. His mother is a housewife. His younger brother Pushpraj of B.Tech and is an alumnus of IIT Roorkee. He is also preparing for the civil services examination in Delhi.
Rituraj's mantra for success in civil services:
Make civil services your goal at the secondary level, and start preparing