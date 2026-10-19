River cleanup activist Bittu Tabahi is upset after one dustbin is stolen; he kept it near river— Check his video message

Environmental activist Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has expressed disappointment after one of the two dustbins he installed along the banks of the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district went missing.

Tabahi shared a video on Instagram showing he had placed two dustbins near the riverbank to encourage people to dispose of their waste properly. However, when he returned to the spot, he found that one of the bins was stolen.

The incident comes as Choudhary continues to work towards keeping the river and its surroundings clean. The return of plastic waste and other garbage along the banks has highlighted the challenges of maintaining cleanliness even after a cleanup drive.

In another video, he showed plastic bags and other waste accumulating along the riverbank, despite his months-long efforts to clean the polluted waterway in Biaora.

Who is Bittu Tabahi? Bittu Tabahi gained attention for taking up the cleanup of the polluted Ajnar River in Biaora largely on his own.

A B.Sc. student, Surendra Singh Choudhary began cleaning the river on January 26, Republic Day, after noticing the garbage and foul smell during his visits to a nearby temple. Concerned about the condition of the river, he decided to take action himself.

Starting with a shovel and without a budget for machinery, he continued removing waste from the river despite facing challenges, including infections and encounters with snakes.

Surendra Singh Choudhary documented his work on social media, sharing before-and-after visuals of the river that attracted widespread attention. His efforts also prompted local municipal authorities to take notice and initiate action to improve the area.

Why did Bittu Tabahi place dustbins near the river? The two dustbins were intended to encourage visitors to dispose of waste responsibly rather than litter the riverbank. Keeping the river clean requires not only removing existing waste but also preventing fresh garbage from accumulating. Public cooperation and responsible waste disposal remain important to protecting the waterway.