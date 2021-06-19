Uttarakhand: River Ganga is flowing at danger level in Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, the Central Water Commission informed on Saturday. Ganga and Bhagirathi rivers crossed the danger mark following three days of incessant rains in the Himalayan state. Ganga exceeded the danger level in Haridwar and Rishikesh while Bhagirathi crossed the danger mark at Devprayag in Tehri district.





In Haridwar, the Ganga was flowing at 294.1 metres, 0.10 metres above its danger mark. The river exceeded the danger level in Rishikesh and was flowing four centimetres above it.

CWC Superintending Engineer Rajesh Kumar said that Triveni Ghat which was evacuated on Friday was inundated. The Bhagirathi at Devprayag in Tehri district was flowing at 465.0 metres, two metres above the danger level at 463.0 metres.

According to PTI, the residents of villages on the banks of the rivers are being moved to shelters run by the district administrations concerned and other safe locations.

Uttarakhand has witnessed heavy rains over the last three days with Chamoli receiving 142 mm of rainfall on Saturday followed by Karnaprayag with 136 mm, Sri Nagar in Pauri district 128 mm, Rudraprayag 103.8 mm, Joshimath 97.2 mm and Rishikesh 53 mm.

The Alaknanda river in Chamoli district was flowing 2 metres below the danger mark and Pindar river was flowing just 1.5 metres below the danger level in Karnaprayag.

The Badrinath National Highway is blocked at two places between Pipalkoti and Badrinath and the Gwaldam National Highway between Tharali and Karnaprayag, District Disaster Management Centre at Gopeshwar said.

The Gwaldam highway links Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand.

The Gairsain highway was also blocked between Simly and Adi Badri.

Pithoragarh in Kumaon region has also been lashed by heavy rains with the main link road to Haldwani and Tanakpur markets besides around 22 major rural roads closed, District Disaster Management officer of Pithoragarh Bhupender Singh Mahar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

