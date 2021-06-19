River Ganga crosses danger mark in Rishikesh and Haridwar

Uttarakhand: River Ganga is flowing at danger level in Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, the Central Water Commission informed on Saturday. Ganga and Bhagirathi rivers crossed the danger mark following three days of incessant rains in the Himalayan state. Ganga exceeded the danger level in Haridwar and Rishikesh while Bhagirathi crossed the danger mark at Devprayag in Tehri district.