Rivers Krishna, Penna in Andhra Pradesh continue to overflow1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 06:24 PM IST
Rivers Krishna and Penna continued their full flow in Andhra Pradesh as rains have not stopped, keeping the official machinery on its toes.
