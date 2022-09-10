Rivers Krishna, Penna in Andhra Pradesh continue to overflow

With a discharge of 4.50 lakh cusecs at Srisailam, the flow into the downstream Nagarjuna Sagar increased to 3.93 lakh cusecs by the evening. Further down, the Dr K L Rao Sagar Pulichintala reservoir, too, received 3.92 lakh cusecs of water but the outflow has been regulated to 3.41 lakh cusecs as a flood cushion of 9.77 thousand million cubic feet remained.