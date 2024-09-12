RJD chief Lalu Prasad undergoes angioplasty at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai: Report

  • Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was admitted in Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai on September 10, underwent angioplasty on Wednesday, said the report 

Published12 Sep 2024, 05:06 PM IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad. File photo: Hindustan Times
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai, said a report by news agency PTI on Thursday.

Yadav, who was admitted in Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai on September 10, underwent angioplasty on Wednesday, said the report citing sources.

The 76-year-old former Bihar chief minister is expected to be discharged in a day or two.

In 2014, the former Union railway minister had underwent a six hour long aortic valve replacement surgery at Asian Heart Institute.

He had visited the hospital for follow-ups in 2018 and 2023.

“He was admitted again on September 10, 2024 at Asian Heart Institute for angioplasty by Dr (Santosh) Dora and Dr Tilak (Suvarna),” the report quoted sources as saying.

On September 5, Lalu Prasad had vowed to ensure that a caste census is done.

He had said: “I will catch the RSS-BJP by the ear and make them get caste census done.”

Earlier, his younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav gave a detailed speech in which the RJD's track record in safeguarding the interests of the backward classes were highlighted.

Tejashwi pointed out that his father, as the then Bihar CM, had ensured full implementation of Mandal Commission in the state while he, as the then deputy CM, played a key role in ensuring that a caste-based survey took place and quotas for deprived castes were raised as per the revised population estimates.

He also squarely blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who realigned with the BJP-led NDA earlier this year, for the state's new reservation laws getting struck down by the Patna High Court.

“I had been saying since day one that we must get the laws included in ninth schedule of the Constitution. But Nitish Kumar failed to act in time. Even today, he is unable to leverage his position as the head of JD(U), on which the BJP is dependent for survival in power at the Centre,” Tejashwi said.

12 Sep 2024
